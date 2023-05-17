As viewers, we’ve all been captivated by the touching portrayal of a mother-son relationship between Yashodha (Neha Joshi) and Krishna (Aayudh Bhanushali) onscreen in &TV’s Doosri Maa. Their bond goes far beyond as they share an inseparable bond filled with love and care offscreen. With Mother’s Day around the corner, we chat with Neha Joshi about the complexities of her onscreen persona, her relationship with Krishna, and their real-life connection.

1. What distinguishes Yashoda’s character from other television mothers?

Yashodha’s character has resonated with audiences, and I must admit the role is challenging. One has to bring authenticity to the character and do justice to the emotions involved. But at the same time, it’s also deeply fulfilling. There are no bounds to motherly love and affection. However, it can be complicated, especially when the child in question is the illegitimate son of your husband. While there have been several portrayals of strong mothers onscreen on television, what sets Yashoda’s character apart is her journey of coming to terms with her husband’s past and standing up against her own family and society for Krishna and striking a balance between her maternal instincts. The hurt of being cheated upon makes her a unique character in the theme of motherhood.

2. How is Yashoda carrying out her motherly responsibilities?

Yashoda demonstrates unwavering support for her children through life’s challenges. Her love for her children transcends blood relations, and she fights against all odds to protect Krishna, her son. Yashoda embodies fierce, nurturing motherhood and will go to great lengths to ensure the safety and well-being of her three children: Krishna (Aayudh Bhanushali), Astha (Aadvika Sharma), and Noopur (Anya Galwan). Yashoda treats all her children equally and impartially, instilling good values and fostering a united family. She is an independent, strong-willed woman whose children are her world, making her an exemplary mother.

3. For the second time you are playing mother to Aayudh Bhanushali onscreen, what kind of a bond do you share with him?

Aayudh calls me Aai (mother) offscreen too! From the moment we stepped onto the show together for the first time, a connection was formed instantly that has only grown stronger with time. Our bond is more than just a camaraderie between performers. It’s a genuine affection that runs deep. I find myself fiercely protective of him, wanting only the best for him. At the shoot, everything falls into place when we’re together. We have an unspoken understanding that has only strengthened our already unbreakable bond. It’s a rare and precious thing that I cherish above all else.

4. How did you guys celebrate Mother’s Day this year?

Although we have been shooting for our show in Jaipur at Zee Studios for the last nine months, we did not get to explore the city. With Mother’s Day around the corner, we embarked on a quest to explore Jaipur’s hidden treasures, from the ancient halls of the Albert Hall Museum to the bustling bazaars of Bapu Bazar. Our first stop was the museum, where I surprised Aayudh with a horse ride through its hallowed halls. But, being the foodie that he is, we couldn’t resist indulging in some of Rajasthan’s most famous delicacies, like the mouth-watering golgappas and the crispy khichiya papad. However, the highlight of our day was undoubtedly the mela jhoola, where we swung high into the sky and let out peals of laughter that echoed across the fairground. For a moment, I was transported back to my childhood, carefree and unburdened, and it was truly magical. It was a day that will be etched in our memories forever, a day of adventure, laughter, and love. And as we made our way home, bellies full and hearts even fuller, I couldn’t help but feel grateful for this precious time with Aayudh.

