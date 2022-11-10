Marathi film Sumi, which bagged the Award for Best Children’s Film at the 68th National Film Awards is heading for an OTT release. The poster of the film was unveiled by the makers recently.

In the words of the film’s director, Amol Vasant Gole, the film touches on various important topics like “girl child education, women empowerment, education in rural areas and infrastructural development.”

Talking about his Sumi, Gole said: “The risk we took to tell a brave story has paid off. Every character in the film will leave the audience with a strong message, especially the characters of both the kids who have performed so real by understanding the nerves and emotions.”

Sumi, which stars child actors Akanksha Pingale and Divyesh Indulkar, seasoned actors like Smita Tambe and Nitin Bhajan, follows the inspiring story of the daughter of a stone quarry worker and her pursuit for higher education. ‘Sumi’ is heading to OTT platform Planet Marathi OTT for its release.

Commenting on the release, National Award winner Akshay Bardapurkar, Founder, Planet Marathi OTT said: “Films like Sumi are brave, experimental stories which deserve a global platform. We are here to give it a nationwide and global release to homes all over. It is an honour to have the privilege to add ‘Sumi’ to our library and showcase it to our viewers who are always looking for the best in Marathi entertainment content. We are looking forward to revealing the release date of the movie.”

The original story is written by Sanjeev K. Jha, and has been produced by Harshall Vinay Kamat, Swati S. Sharma, Mihir Kumar Sharma and co-produced by Anand Panchal, Jayaditya Giri, Sonali Jayant and Jayant Yewale.

Sumi will be available to stream on Planet Marathi OTT from November 14, on the occasion of Children’s Day in India.

