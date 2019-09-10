Nach Baliye 9: Shantanu Maheshwari & Nityaami Shirke Fake Their Love Story To Enter The Show?

Right from its concept of bringing back ex-lovers as dance couple to day to day happenings, Nach Baliye’s ninth season is very much managing to stay in the news. More than the performances, the show is grabbing headlines due to the controversies of the contestants. Now, the latest one is about the fake love affair and it’s quite shocking.

A report in SpotboyE makes the shocking revelation that Shantanu Maheshwari and Nityaami Shirke were never lovers in reality. It is further learnt that the duo faked about their relation to suit the format of the show, which states that one has to participate with their partner or ex.

Well, the time will only tell if Shantanu and Nityaami are real lovers or it’s another controversial scene created to garner viewers attention.

Recently, Prince Narula and Yuvika Chaudhary’s choreographer Aishwarya Radhakrishnan left the show.

“I have decided to move on from ‘Nach Baliye’ due to personal reasons. I enjoyed being a part of this show. It provided me with a platform to work with artistes from various walks of life. I would like to thank the organizers for giving me this opportunity,” Aishwarya said.

Apart from “Nach Baliye”, the 27-year old choreographer has worked in several dance-based shows, including “So You Can Think You Can Dance: Ab India Ki Baari”, “Jhalak Dikhla Jaa” and “Super Dancer Chapter”.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!