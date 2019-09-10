Jimmy Sheirgill’s Next ‘P se Pyaar F Se Farraar’ Exposes The Menace Of Honor Killing

He was recently seen in Family of Thakurganj which was set up north. Now soon enough, Jimmy Sheirgill would be taking center stage for yet another film which has its roots in north and has a rustic feel to it. The film in question is P se Pyaar F se Farraar and its core theme is that of honor killing.

“The makers have put together an ensemble cast for the film which is a hard hitting drama. However, they need someone to take the lead when it came to questioning the menace of honor killing. In Jimmy Sheirgill, they found the perfect personality who came with just the right combination of inner conscience as well as outer strength,” informs our source.

There are several other credible actors coming together in the film with Kumud Mishra, Sanjay Mishra, Girish Kulkarni and Zakir Hussain sharing screen space. As for the young male lead, newcomer Bhavesh Kumar would be making his debut with P se Pyaar F se Farraar.

“The film is about how a young couple is forced to elope because those around them put roadblocks on their way as they belong to different casts,” our source continues, “Bhavesh plays a young boy from a lower caste who gets embroiled in violence due to which there is also threat to his life. On the other hand Jimmy Sheirgill has a very interesting character to play as he tries to pacify the situation with his own rationale and methods.”

If the promo is any indication, producer Dr. Jogender Singh and director Manoj Tiwari have out their trust and faith in Jimmy Sheirgill to deliver yet again. With the actor been around for a couple of decades now and plethora of experience behind him, Jimmy can well be expected to deliver all over again. Come 18th October and it would be known to one and all once the film releases all over.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!