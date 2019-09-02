Nach Baliye 9: Madhurima Tuli REVEALS Why She Slapped Ex Boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh

Nach Baliye 9 has been the controversial season so far. This year, the makers introduced the concept of also having ex-couples as contestants in the show. However, the fights and differences led to a lot of drama in the show this year which looked more like a Bigg Boss house than a dancing reality show.

One such ex-couple who made news for all the drama is Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli. A few days ago, a video had gone viral in which Madhurima slapped Vishal during the rehearsals. In an interview with Spotboye, the actress opened up about everything that happened.

She said, “Yes, I slapped him when he pushed me. I had abused him, but he could have abused me back. He had no right to push me. I couldn’t take his frequent aggression, I felt it was high time I countered it. And I did just that.” Tuli added that Vishal didn’t realize for 5 minutes that he was slapped.

Madhurima Tuli further added that she won’t even greet Vishal Aditya Singh if they bump into each other anywhere in future.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!