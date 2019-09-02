Coolie No. 1: Varun Dhawan, Sara Ali Khan & Team Go Plastic-Free Following PM Modi’s Initiative

The set of “Coolie No 1” has gone plastic-free, and its lead actor Varun Dhawan has urged his peers to follow suit.

Varun tweeted on Sunday: “Thank u @honeybhagnani and @jackkybhagnani for making the sets of #CoolieNo1 plastic-free. I urge all my peers to do this.”

The cast, which also consists of Sara Ali Khan, and crew of the film have been given plastic-free sippers.

Being a plastic-free nation is the need of the hour and great intiative taken by our prime minister and we can all do this by making small changes. The sets of #CoolieNo1 will now only use steel bottles. @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/T5PWc4peRX — Varun Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 1, 2019

Directed by David Dhawan, “Coolie No 1” is produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani and Deepshikha Deshmukh.

Deshmukh tweeted: “Going #Plasticfree on #CoolieNo1. One sip at a time – hope we inspire many #BeatPlasticPollution #StayHydrated. Thank you to the Coolie-est Team for making this happen.”

It is set to release on May 1, 2020.

