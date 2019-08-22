Nach Baliye 9: Best Friend Jasmin Bhasin To Clear The Air About Aly Goni & Natasa Stankovic’s Relationship Status

There are multiple news of actors Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin of dating each other ever since their previous reality show. But they have time and again cleared the rumors that they are just ‘best friends.’

Aly Goni, who is currently seen on StarPlus’ couples dance reality show – Nach Baliye 9 along with his ex Natasa Stankovic, will have a special visitor, his rumored girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin will make a special appearance this weekend and was introduced as Aly’s ‘Girlfriend’.

In a fun game, when host Maniesh Paul asked Aly who has more qualities of being a better girlfriend, he took Jasmin’s name, leaving everyone stunned. In the following question, when asked upon who would his mother like, he took Natasa’s name!

Jasmin, who came to support Aly Goni and Natasa Stankovi said, “Yes, I came on Nach Baliye to support my best friend who was in danger. They wanted to know what I know about Aly and Natasa relationship as they think they are not ex and are dating. I told them they should date and give it a try. I was there to wish them luck.”

Isn’t that sweet of Jasmin!?

Watch Nach Baliye Sat-Sun at 8PM only on StarPlus

