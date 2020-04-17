Naagin Actress Nia Sharma: “There Hasn’t Been A Single Day When I Haven’t Dealt With My Skin Or Hair Issues”

Nia Sharma is currently seen in Naagin 4 and is one of the most popular television actresses on Indian television. In 2018, Nia was ranked number three in the list of ’50 Sexiest Asian Women’ poll done by a London-based weekly newspaper. Time and again we have seen celebrities getting trolled. Nia has been trolled too and has often called skinny on social media.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Nia revealed that she left all her favourite food items because of the acne problem. That’s a huge sacrifice to make and we would totally relate to it.

“Is it not difficult? Who starves?,” comes her rhetoric, “I think only people who are poor are forced into starving and we have the option to eat. When my fridge is full and mom is cooking, it is difficult to not see it and eat but I still do it because I feel fortunate to get opportunities. I am not saying I am getting work because I am this shape or that shape but to remain fit and nice, it is my way of being in this life. About starving, I used to do it, I still do sometimes but I have become healthy, I eat healthily, I take my protein diet and work out well, so I have inculcated good habits. I eat limited meals. I don’t eat desserts, junk, chocolates,” Nia said.

On being asked if junk food tempts her, Nia said, “I am not tempted,” she stressed and added, “When I was in class 10, I was dealing with acne problems. I had become a typical acne kid. So to treat that, I had to abandon a lot of things, had to abandon maida, junk, chocolates. I was very dedicated and it has been a great struggle. To lose hair because of not eating, having acne, last 5 years I had been dealing with that.”

She further added, “It is scary. There has not been a single day when I have not dealt with my skin or hair issues. It takes away so much of confidence from a girl, from within, it is so difficult but I have been dealing with it. It has become a part of my life to just follow my treatment, eat healthy food.”

Well, we love your dedication towards a healthy body and mind, Nia.

