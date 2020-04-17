Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha POSTPONED? Writer Atul Kulkarni Thinks So!

Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha is surely the most awaited film of 2020 for many out there. Not only due to Tom Hanks and Forrest Gump connect but also because Aamir is the torchbearer for this kind of cinema.

As the shoot began, we started seeing Aamir Khan shifting his looks like a chameleon. From a bearded Sardar to a bearded wanderer, he has been nailing each and every look.

Now, the news is that Laal Singh Chaddha might not release this year. The writer of the film Atul Kulkarni informer Pinkvilla about the same and said, “Laal Singh Chaddha, I think, would release next year now. We were supposed to release in December.”

Aamir had had a word with Hindustan Times about his character in the film. He had said, “This character is very lovable. He’s so innocent… he has got this different way of looking at things. He’s someone you immediately empathise with when you connect. Unless I perform it badly (laughs), then it’s a different game. As a written character, it’s such that you’d fall in love with him straight away.”

Laal Singh Chaddha is self-produced by Aamir and directed by Secret Superstar maker Advait Chandan. The film, also featuring Kareena Kapoor, is an official adaptation of the 1994 Hollywood hit Forrest Gump, starring Tom Hanks.

Apart from Laal Singh Chaddha, Aamir and Kareena have also shared screen space together in movies like 3 Idiots and Talaash.

