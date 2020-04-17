Diljit Dosanjh Reveals He Is A Fan Of South Korean Boy Band BTS

Popular singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh never fails to keep his fans entertained on social media. With his funny cooking videos, work out videos and many other posts, he is always up to something. Recently he confessed that he is a fan of South Korea’s boy band BTS.

Diljit is not the only celebrity who has confessed their love for BTS, celebs like Ayushmann Khurrana, John Cena, Jimmy Fallon, James Cordon and many others have expressed their liking for BTS. A fan asked Diljit about BTS on twitter, Diljit responded in Punjabi stating that he is a fan of their live concerts and thoroughly enjoys it. But, he confessed that he does not understand the lyrics at all.

The actor wrote on twitter – Live Stage Performance Wadia BTS Dian .. Odan Samjh Kush Ni Aunda Mainu. Live Concerts Da Mai Fan an.” This is not the first time Diljit has shared his love for BTS. Last year, he shared a Tweet stating that they are “lit” and appreciated their massive fan following.

Live Stage Performance wadia BTS Dian .. Odan Samjh Kush Ni Aunda Mainu.. Live Concerts Da Mai Fan an https://t.co/Ow4FnnB5Yo — DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) April 16, 2020

On the work front, Diljit Dosanjh was last seen in Good Newzz alongside Akshay Kumar, Kiara Advani and Kareena Kapoor Khan. The film was directed by Raj Mehta and it managed to earn 200cr at the Box office.

