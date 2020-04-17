Avika Gor On Balika Vadhu’s Re-Run: “Don’t Know How Much Audience Will Be Able To Connect Now”

The journey of 22-year-old Avika Gor has been truly remarkable as after gaining accolades for her role in Balika Vadhu, she went onto deliver some memorable performances with sheer consistency. She is well known for her appearances in Sasural Simar Ka and Laado.

Now, amidst the lockdown conditions, her Balika Vadhu is back on the small screens and actress Avika Gor is as excited as ever to see people’s response. While talking to Hindustan Times, she said, “Today with social media, people will enjoy the performance of the younger me and maybe make fun of the older me (laughs). I know parents, who have watched it earlier, will force their kids to watch it.”

She further added, “I don’t know what people like watching on TV these days so I don’t know how much they will be able to connect now. In 2008, the show had a social message and people loved the drama and the message. I loved being Anandi and part of a show which is one of the iconic TV shows and will be remembered in history. When I shot for it, I was just having fun and not thinking or registering anything like rating or career. The team made it comfortable for me. I would shoot post my school and study on the sets too. Everyone on the sets looked after me and thought of me as their beti. I am very emotionally attached to the unit, even today.”

Avika was also a part of the Rohit Shetty hosted stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!