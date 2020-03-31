Naagin 4: CONFIRMED! Not Rashami Desai, THIS Bigg Boss 13 Beauty Was The First Choice

Rashami Desai has been creating a lot of noise ever since her stint in Bigg Boss 13. The actress was soon roped in as Shalaka for Ekta Kapoor’s Naagin 4. While the actress came in as Jasmin Bhasin’s replacement, what if we tell you she wasn’t the first choice for it but her certain co-contestant from BB13 was? Read on!

Soon after Rashami’s first look was out, fans had been going gaga over her new avatar and various videos were going viral on the social media platforms too. However, the first choice for the role was none other than Mahira Sharma. The Lehenga actress had garnered a lot of fame post Bigg Boss 13, and Naagin 4 makers felt the beauty could very well portray a negative avatar.

But Mahira insists that she was looking for some positive roles and hence, turned down the offer. She herself confirmed the news in a conversation with SpotboyE stating, “I was approached by the creatives for Naagin 4. In fact, I visited the sets as well. But since I was looking for some challenging positive roles, I felt that I wasn’t up for taking up a negative parts at this point. So I did not. I am glad my decision was taken well.”

Meanwhile, it is also being speculated that Sidharth Shukla will soon make an entry into Naagin 4. But what made this rumour all the more exciting is that Shukla was touted to play the love interest of Rashami Desai, who too has recently made her entry in the show!

Reports also state that while things were almost finalized between the makers and the Dil Se Dil Tak actor and he was soon going to start shooting, the lockdown has got everything on hold.

