Harry Potter: Did You Know Alan Rickman Wasn’t The First Choice To Play Professor Severus Snape?

Late Hollywood actor Alan Rickman gave a face to JK Rowling’s Professor Severus Snape in Harry Potter movies. With a lot of conviction, the ace actor played this bitter and wicked character who turned out to be an amazing person in the end.

In fact, several times, Rowling herself mentioned that only Alan Rickman had an idea about Snape’s journey, truth and what his character really was. Now the latest information we got related to Harry Potter will surprise all the fans. Did you know Alan wasn’t the first choice to play the Head of Slytherin?

Yes, you read it right! The first choice to play Professor Severus Snape was actor Tim Roth. As reported by Screenrant, Roth had even accepted the offer, but due to another commitment, he had to walk out of the project. The Reservoir Dogs actor had auditioned for Snape and was finalised too. However, during the same time, he had accepted the offer to appear in Planet of the Apes (2001). As the shooting of both the films clashed, Tim Roth had no choice but to walk out of the project.

However, JK Rowling always had Alan Rickman in her mind to play Professor Snape. Hence, the makers didn’t have to struggle much to find another actor to play this key role in Harry Potter movies. Rest, you all know that Alan was outstanding every time he appeared on the screen. He managed to make us dislike him with his mean attitude towards Harry and also made us fall in love with him with all the sacrifices he made to protect him.

Sadly, Alan Rickman passed away in 2016.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!