Hina Khan On Sketching India In Lock & Chain: “This Picture Will Communicate More Than A Thousand…”

Amid the nationwide lockdown, actress Hina Khan has developed a newfound interest in sketching. The Kasautii Zindagii Kay actress keeps sharing stories of her sketches on her Instagram page and stories. Recently, Khan took to sketching to show the present situation of the country.

Hina took to Instagram, where she shared a sketch resembling a map of India, tied with a lock and chain.

“My next sketch inspired by the current situation of our beloved country. This picture will communicate more than a thousand words and stories rather. This is the time when India is facing another difficult challenge,” She wrote alongside the image.

She added: “And we will make it and survive because you know what they say, History repeats itself. #IndiaUnderLockDown#21DayLockDown #StayIndoors#Meditation #SketchingTime.”

Hina Khan’s sketch currently has over 373K likes on the photo-sharing website.

