Salman Khan’s Nephew Abdullah Khan Passes Away; Superstar Shares An Emotional Post For Him

Salman Khan’s nephew Abdullah Khan (38) passes away in Mumbai on Monday night. A few days ago, Abdullah was admitted to a hospital in the city and was undergoing treatment. While the cause of the death is yet not known, several media reports suggest that he died of lung infection.

The Bharat actor took to his social media pages to share a pic with his nephew and wrote a heartfelt message. Salman Khan wrote, “Will always love you…”

Even actress-singer and Salman’s very good friend Iulia Vantur took to her Instagram page and paid her condolences for Abdullah. The Race 3 singer shared his pic and wrote, “As you said ‘we fall, we break, we fail but then we rise, we heal, we overcome’. You left too soon.” Salman’s co-star Daisy Shah also shared Abdullah’s pic and wrote, “Will always love you my bestie…Rest in peace.”

Read the posts below:

Will always love you… pic.twitter.com/bz0tBbe4Ny — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) March 30, 2020

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Meanwhile, Salman and his family are currently staying at the Panvel farmhouse due to the lockdown overall nation until April 14. Recently, the family members celebrated Arpita Khan Sharma and Aayush Sharma’s son Ahil’s birthday and shared the pics and videos on their social media.

On the work front, the superstar will be next seen in Prabhudheva’s Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai alongside Disha Patani. Actor Randeep Hooda will essay the villain in this action drama.

May Abdullah’s soul rest in peace!

