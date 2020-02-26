Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Balraj Syal Impresses Shehnaaz Gill With A Gift Dedicated To Sidharth Shukla & #SidNaaz

In the latest episode of Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, Balraj Syal won Shehnaaz Gill’s heart once again with his with his wit, caring nature and undeniable charm. In the episode, contestants were asked to shop for a gift to impress Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra.

While some men gifted Shehnaaz ‘jhumkas’, perfume, and sandals, Balraj gifted her a teddy bear with a special tag of #SidNaaz attached to it. He dedicated the bear to #SidNaaz and expressed his understanding towards Shehnaaz missing Sidharth Shukla. There were several instances where Shehnaaz mentioned how she misses Sidharth, but this sweet gesture of Balraj won her heart.

While pronouncing him the winner of the task, she said, “Isne (Balraj) jo mere dimaag se khela hai na mere saath, me ye chahkar bhi nahi fek sakti” (Shehnaaz and Paras were asked to throw in the fire all the gifts they disliked).” “Ye mera sab kuch hai is time” she added, and thanked Balraj.

