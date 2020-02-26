Madhurima Tuli & Vishal Aditya Singh Post The Bigg Boss 13 Frypan Row To Reunite For A Romantic Show?

Bigg Boss 13 after a point had turned more like Splitsvilla with contestants like Sidharth Shukla-Shehnaaz Gill, Rashami Desai-Arhaan Khan and Paras Chhabra-Mahira Sharma who turned more like lovebirds. But the couple who made the most noise with their fallout was Madhurima Tuli and Vishal Aditya Singh. But looks like the duo is all set to reunite yet again!

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 13 witnessed a very unusual incident when a fuming Madhurima went on to beat Vishal on his a** with a frying pan. Her aggression even led to the actress being thrown out of the BB house. One thought that there will be no looking back for the duo who even called it quits during their stint in Nach Baliye, but clearly that’s not the case.

Tuli and Vishal are reuniting for a Zee TV’s romantic episode titled Salaam-E-Ishq. “Post Bigg Boss 13, the duo have come together for a romantic act for Salaam-E-Ishq where Zee TV will celebrate love by showcasing two-hour special episode featuring romantic performances,” reveals a report by Tellychakkar.

Well, after so much already happening, what new do we get to witness on this episode featuring the exes.

Meanwhile, names of couples like Prince Narula-Yuvika Choudhary, Kumkum Bhagya’s Shabbir Ahluwalia-Sriti Jha, Kundali Bhagya’s Anjum Fakih-Abhishek Kapur, Ruhi Chaturvedi-Manit Jaura, Ishq Subhan Allah’s Adnan Khan-Tunisha Sharma to be a part of the show have also been doing the rounds.

The couple may be seen performing on some romantic dance numbers.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!