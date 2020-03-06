Mujhse Shaadi Karoge: Balraj Syal Hits Jasleen Matharu Below The Belt, Says “Aapki Bohot Footage Hai Market Mein”

Makers of Bigg Boss 13 converted the Bigg Boss house into a swayamvar destination for the show Mujhse Shaadi Karoge. The show features former contestants Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra being wooed by contestants who are playing the show to be potential life partners for Shehnaaz and Paras. However, two contestants Balraj Syal and Jasleen Matharu have constantly been at logger heads in the show.

But things seem to be going out of control in a certain clip shared by the makers of the show on their official Instagram handle. While the clip stars with Gautam Gulati doing a sizzling performance, two contestants are soon asked to enter the ‘Pyaar ki jail’. While Balraj volunteers to go inside because he has often been accused of playing safe, the move seems to back fire.

Gautam grills Balraj as to why did he choose to miss the pool party and if Shehaaz is important for him or not. While Balraj is answering to Gautam, Jasleen seems to have taken offense at a certain comment and lashes out at Balraj. This is when the former tells her to talk less as there is a lot of footage on her already.

Balraj is heard saying, “Main baat kar raha hu, please beech mein mat boliye. Bohot bolte ho aap. Aap ki bohot footage hai market mein.” To which Jasleen says she is glad that there is a lot of footage on her and pat comes the reply from Balraj saying, “Par ye bhi toh dekho na kaisi footage hai.”

While Gautam asks Balraj for clarifications, he says that a lot of negative footage is out there. Check out the entire clip and do let us know what you feel about the same:

