After dropping back-to-back super hit successful songs created independently, Anshul Garg, Founder, and CEO, Desi Music Factory turns up the heat by announcing Mud Mud Ke starring 365 Days actor Michele Morrone and Jacqueline Fernandez.

The music banner introduces the Italian actor to the Indian entertainment industry with the peppy song composed by Tony Kakkar and sung by him and Neha Kakkar.

Mud Mud Ke will mark Michele Morrone’s much-awaited Indian debut and the label’s first international collaboration. Following the fire raged by Jacqueline Fernandez and Michele’s electrifying chemistry in the poster, the banner releases the teaser of the song much to the fans’ delight. Mihir Gulati has directed its video, which has been choreographed by Shakti Mohan.

Talking about the collaboration Tony Kakkar said, “It is an honour to be working with none other than Michele Morrone and Jacqueline Fernandez. This fresh pair is sure to raise the temperature of the independent music space. Mud Mud Ke is a foot-tapping song with an element of thrill. The song has surprises in store for the listeners.”

Neha Kakkar added, “Music is a huge part of our nation’s identity and it is amazing to have Michele Morrone join it along with Jacqueline Fernandez. Every song is an opportunity to try out something novel. Mud Mud Ke gave me that chance and I’m grateful for it. I’m confident that this is a hit coming your way.”

