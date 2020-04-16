Mrs. Serial Killer: Trailer Of Jacqueline Fernandez & Manoj Bajpayee’s Netflix Thriller To Be Out On THIS Day!

After offering movies and shows like Ghost Stories, Taj Mahal 1989, Jamtara, Yeh Ballet, Maska, etc to the Indian audience, Netflix India is all set to bring the much-awaited Mrs. Serial Killer. This Netflix original has been in talks for a long time, not just because it marks Jacqueline Fernandez’s digital debut in real terms, but it also stars Manoj Bajpayee.

The on-screen duo recently revealed that the movie will premiere on Netflix on May 1 and now the OTT channel has revealed the first look of the actors.

Netflix on its Instagram handle today revealed three stills from the upcoming movie which gives us a sneak peek to the characters of Jacqueline, Manoj & also Mohit Raina. Netflix captioned the post, “If looks could kill, these guys would definitely be Serial Killers. #MrsSerialKiller”





Reportedly, Jacqueline plays the character named Shona Mukherjee in the movie, Manoj is her husband Dr. Mrityunjoy Mukherjee, and Mohit portrays Inspector Imran Shahid

The trailer of the film will be out on April 17 at 12 PM. Isn’t that interesting?

The Netflix original movie is directed by Shirish Kunder and produced by Farah Khan.

Coronavirus Pandemic may have stopped people from visiting cinema halls and enjoy movies but the trend of Netflix and chill has got just more popular. The popular OTT app is continuously expanding itself in India and is offering fresh desi content regularly to our audience to keep them entertained.

Another upcoming Netflix India show Hasmukh starring Vir Das will start streaming from April 17.

