Mouni Roy On Ekta Kapoor’s Web Series Mehrunissa: “I Don’t Think It’s Happening”

Balaji honcho Ekta Kapoor and Mouni Roy who had last collaborated on their super hit television show Naagin, made headlines again when there was buzz that they might come together for a Period web show Mehrunissa. While there were a few updates here and there, there have been none for a long time. Spilling beans over the same is Mouni herself and below is what she had to say.

The show that was announced was a period drama based on the life of Jahangir’s twentieth and last wife Nur Jahan who was originally born as Mehrunissa. The project was touted to be a web series on Ekta Kapoor’s own platform and it was mounted on a huge scale. It was said that it will be the biggest series ever made in the Indian webspace.

The show was supposed to have Mouni playing the titular part. There were also pictures of her with Ekta during their reading sessions a long time back. But lately, the buzz around the project disappeared and the fate was unknown.

There came a time when it was said Krystle D’Souza had replaced Mouni in the show. The actress though when asked had douched the questions.

Now in a chat with Bollywood Life, Mouni when asked about Mehrunissa, said that it is not happening. She said, “I don’t think it’s happening. I don’t have any news about it,”

There were also rumours that the actress has been roped in to play the female lead in Aamir Khan starrer Moghul. But turns out they were just rumours as the actress when inquired said, “I’m not doing it. Unfortunately, it’s untrue. I’ve not even been called for this movie.”

Mouni is also excited about her next film Brahmastra alongside Amitabh Bachchan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The actress is playing the antagonist. “Hopefully, it’s releasing next year, “ she said while talking about the film’s release. Will it be India’s answer to the Marvel films? Mouni replied, “I don’t know. I’m the wrong person to answer that.”

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!