Mohsin Khan Gets A Lovebite From THIS Person On Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Sets & It’s Not Shivangi Joshi

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the popular daily soaps on national television. The show has been running successfully for the last 10 years and still going very strong. Hina Khan rose to fame with YRKKH and left it after almost eight years as she wanted to explore career opportunities. Later, Shivangi Joshi aka Naira Naitik Singhania and Mohsin Khan aka Kartik took the charge and led the show ahead.

Mohsin & Shivangi happened to be dating in real life too. Mohsin revealed it during an interview in 2017 and the news literally broke the internet. Their fans were going gaga over their relationship and were really happy with this decision. He said, “We have been linked to each other ever since we became part of the show, but we chose to avoid all those rumours and not let it affect our friendship or work in any way. In fact, there was nothing to talk about initially, since we were just friends. Our friendship graduated to love only recently. It’s just been a month and a half. Shivangi’s innocence made me fall for her. We are still exploring each other. It has been a long friendship and a beautiful journey, which has now blossomed into love.”

Recently, there were rumours that their relationship has hit rock bottom and that they have broken up and have become good friends. Well, speaking of the show, Mohsin shared a story on his Instagram with a lovebite on his hand.

Before you make assumptions, the lovebite was given by none other than his on-screen son Kairav aka Tanmay Rishi. Isn’t their bond beautiful!

