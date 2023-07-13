TV actor Mohit Malhotra has been winning the hearts of the audience with his grey character in ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’, and now with his doctor’s disguise, he has kind of fulfilled his parents’ dream of seeing him in a doctor’s avatar.

Mohit’s parents always wanted him to become a doctor, but he always aspired to become an actor. To pursue his career in modelling and acting, Mohit convinced his parents that being an artist will give him the opportunity to play multiple roles.

And now by portraying the character of Vikrant, who sports a doctor’s look for a scene, Mohit Malhotra has somewhat fulfilled his parents’ dream.

Mohit Malhotra said: “All parents want their children to do well and so did my parents who wanted me to become a doctor. But I always yearned to pursue a career in acting. Acting gives me an opportunity to portray different characters on-screen and that is what I love the most about my job.”

“While playing Vikrant in ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’, I got the chance to get into the look of a doctor for a sequence, and I am glad I could bring my parents’ dream to life, albeit in a very peculiar way. It’s kind of a beautiful reminder of the life choices we make, and how we can find unexpected connections through it.”

In the recent episodes of ‘Bhagya Lakshmi’, viewers saw how Rishi (Rohit Suchanti) is trying to expose Vikrant’s (Mohit Malhotra) truth of being married to someone, as he has found proof against the same.

But before he discloses his reality, Vikrant puts Rishi in jeopardy, which leads to Rishi getting hospitalised. So, to ensure he doesn’t reveal anything at the hospital, Vikrant gets into a doctor’s avatar to kill Rishi.

‘Bhagya Lakshmi’ airs on Zee TV.

