Mohena Singh & Gaurav Wadhwa OFFICIALLY Announce Their Exit From RiMoRav Parting Ways From Rishi Dev

After posting a cryptic dance video minus Rishi Dev yesterday; Mohena Singh and Gaurav Wadhwa of the famed RiMoRav Vlogs had left fans speculating about an alleged fallout between the trio. However, Mohena and Gaurav have now officially confirmed to a split and have revealed that there is no room for reconciliation.

In a heartfelt note, Mohena took to her social media account and wrote, ““Hey Vamily ! It’s time… for some closure. VAMILY we waited so long because we thought something might change. Something might happen. Some magic. We hung on to a hope ki kisi tarah everything will become ok. But we understand that it is high time you’ll know what’s going on. We all have had sleepless nights because of this… but now we all need closure. Yes, we have been upset… angry even. But unfortunately, now it’s time to move on. We will never forget these times. One of the Best times of our life. RiMoRav Rocks. Love you guys. Always and forever.”

While fans were hearbroken and there were several comments for the trio to reconcile, Mohena has in an interview to Telly Chakkar said, “I’ve spoken my heart out in the video that we posted. It has been three weeks that Gaurav and I have been going through emotional turmoil because of whatever happened. We have been receiving a lot of negative messages. Thus, we thought we need to come out in the open and talk about it, as our Vamily deserves to know about it.”

The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress further said, “I request that there’s no negativity. I am just one month away from my wedding day and want everything smooth and sound. I wasn’t able to bear the negativity and just thought of venting it out. I would like to put it across that Gaurav and I wish Rishi the best. I hope he becomes the world’s best YouTuber and achieves immense success.”

Well we hope all works out between the friends and we get to see them together soon!

