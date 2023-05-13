To celebrate the deep and cheerful tales of Modern Love Chennai, Prime Video launched an exciting multi-composer music album for the third Indian adaptation of Modern Love Franchise, the internationally acclaimed Original anthology helmed by John Carney. Following the success of Modern Love Mumbai and Modern Love Hyderabad, mesmerising music remains consistent in the Tamil edition too. Illustrating a blend of captivating stories set in Chennai, the series explores relationships, pushes boundaries, and promises to warm your hearts.

The series brings together music stalwarts – Maestro Ilaiyaraaja, Yuvan Shankar Raja, G. V. Prakash Kumar, Sean Roldan, and singers including Shivani Pannerselvam, Vagu Mazan, Ramya Nambeesan, Christopher Stanley, Ananya Bhat, Priya Mali and Padmapriya Raghavan. The album beautifully captures the essence of each story of the Amazon Original series.

Modern Love Chennai has a collection of 14 original songs and four instrumental pieces across the six episodes, which are composed by four proficient composers from the Tamil music industry.

The eclectic album includes the following songs-

Yaayum Gnaayum (title track) – Composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, lyrics by Yuga Bharathi and sung by Shivani Pannerselvam Jingrudha Dhanga (Episode: Lalagunda Bommaigal) – Composed and sung by Sean Roldan and lyrics by Bakkiyam Sankar Nenjil Oru Minnal (Episode: Margazhi) – Composed, written and sung by Ilaiyaraaja Kukunnu (Episode: Kaadhal Enbadhu Kannula Heart Irukkura Emoji) – Composed by G.V. Prakash Kumar, lyrics by Yuga Bharathi and sung by Vaagu Mazan & Ramya Nambeesan Thee Inbamae (Episode: Ninaivo Oru Paravai) – Composed by Ilaiyaraaja, Yuga Bharathi and sung by Christopher Stanley Peranbae (Episode: Imaigal) – Composed by Yuvan Shankar Raja, lyrics by Yuga Bharathi and sung by Shivani Panneerselvam & Yuvan Shankar Raja Paavi Nenjae (Episode Ninaivo Oru Paravai) – Composed and sung by Ilaiyaraaja, lyrics by Yuga Bharathi Uravu (Episode: Lalagunda Bommaigal) – Composed and sung by Sean Roldan, co-singer Padmapriya Raghavan and lyrics by Yuga Bharathi Aanaal (Episode: Ninaivo Oru Paravai) – Composed by Illaiyarajaa, lyrics by Yuga Bharathi and sung by Ananya Bhat Kaala Visai (Episode: Ninaivo Oru Paravai) – Composed by Illaiyarajaa, lyrics by Yuga Bharathi and sung by Shivani Pannerselvam Sooriyan Thondrudhu Saamatthilae (Episode: Ninaivo Oru Paravai) – Composed by Illaiyarajaa, lyrics by Yuga Bharathi and sung by Priya Mali Thendral (Episode: Margazhi) – Composed, lyrics and sung by Illaiyarajaa Thaen Mazhaiyo (Episode: Ninaivo Oru Paravai) – Composed by Illaiyarajaa, lyrics by Yuga Bharathi and sing by Shivani Paneerselvam Endrum Endhan (Episode: Margazhi) – Composed and lyrics by Illaiyarajaa and sung by Priya Mali Kaamaththup Paal (Episode: Ninaivo Oru Paravai) – Background track for by Illaiyarajaa Kannil Pattu Nenjai Thotta Minnal(Episode: Ninaivo Oru Paravai) – Background track for by Illaiyarajaa The Good Bye (Episode: Ninaivo Oru Paravai) – Background track for by Illaiyarajaa

Uncertainty of the future (Episode: Ninaivo Oru Paravai) – Background track for by Illaiyarajaa

Modern Love Chennai soundtrack is distributed by Sony Music South and is available on major music streaming services globally.

