Encanto, This Is Us To Turning Red - Here Are Titles That Celebrate Mothers & Their Exceptional Bond With Children In A Beautiful Manner!

Mother’s Day is a beautiful reminder of the exceptional bond between a mother and her children, surpassing all other relationships. This year, seize the opportunity to bring your family closer by spending cherished moments with each other with some captivating titles on Disney+ Hotstar that honour the power of motherhood. Prepare to embark on a journey filled with laughter, tears, and everlasting memories that will make this Mother’s Day an unforgettable occasion for your entire family to snuggle up and enjoy with each other.

Turning red

Mei Lee, a confident, dorky 13-year-old, tries to balance friends, family, the chaos of adolescence, and an uncontrollable ability to poof into a giant red panda. Central to her universe remains her mother, with whom she shares a dynamic relationship dictated by her teenage nerves and an ancient family curse.

Hidden

Handan, a single mother of three, is envious of the luxurious lives she sees on social media. However, her life takes a turn when she meets a mysterious couple.

This is US

Three siblings go through unique personal struggles at different intervals of life as they try to find happiness and get over a tragedy in their past, with their mother, Rebecca Pearson, played by Mandy Moore, acting as a safe dock for them to weather all storms.

Children of the Underground

The true story of vigilante Faye Yager, who hid hundreds of mothers and children, saving them from alleged domestic abuse when a broken court system would not.

Modern Family

Heartfelt Relationships guide the lives of Jay and has grown children, grandchildren and a gorgeous young second wife with a preteen son of her own. Together, they bridge generational and cultural gaps by redefining motherhood and its multi-faceted roles.

Better Things

Sam Fox, a divorced Hollywood actress, juggles between raising her three daughters and focusing on her professional commitments.

Mars needs Moms

Young Milo gains a deeper appreciation for his mom after Martians come to Earth to take her away. To rescue his mother, he sets off on a quest into outer space.

Freaky Friday

Friday turns freaky when mother-daughter with contrasting views and opinions find themselves inside each other’s body

You Again

When a young woman realizes her brother is about to marry the girl who bullied her in high school, she sets out to expose the fiancée’s true co

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M’Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers after the death of beloved King T’Challa.

Encanto

When Mirabel, the only ordinary member of the Madrigal family, discovers the magic surrounding their home is in danger, she may be her family’s last hope.

Wanda Vision

Wanda Maximoff and Vision—two super-powered beings living idealized suburban lives—begin to suspect that everything is not as it seems.

Watch these titles that celebrate unique families with a twist, only on Disney+ Hotstar!

