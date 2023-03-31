ZEE5, India’s largest home-grown video streaming platform, announced the premiere of the blockbuster Bengali film, Projapati starring Mithun Chakraborty and Dev. The family drama is the 3rd highest-grossing Indian Bengali film and after a blockbuster performance at the box office, it is now heading to ZEE5 for its world digital premiere on 14th April.

Produced by Bengal Talkies and Dev Entertainment Ventures and directed by Avijit Sen, the film also stars Mamata Shankar, Sweta Bhattacharya, Kharaj Mukherjee, Ambarish Bhattacharya, Biswanath Basu, Koneenica Banerjee and Koushani Mukherjee among others. With an IMDB rating of 8.2 and with flying reviews, Projapati has created quite a stir already.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The plot focuses on Gaur Chakraborty (Mithun Chakraborty), a retired man who lives with his wedding planner son Joy (Dev). Gaur’s life revolves around his son whereas the son is not able to reciprocate as much because of his commitment to work. The father wants his son to get hitched, but Joy is hesitant as he fears marriage might take him away from his father. However, the equation between the father and his son changes with the entry of Gaur’s college friend Kusum (Mamata Shankar) into their life. Meeting Kusum rekindles Gaur’s hope of settling down with a partner, and the developments cause an upheaval in the Chakraborty household.

The film marks Mithun Chakraborty’s return to Bengali cinema after a hiatus of 4 years. It also marks the reunion of Mithun Chakraborty and Mamata Shankar after they famously shared the screen for Mrinal Sen’s National Award-winning film Mrigayaa in 1976. A heart-warming family drama, Projapati narrates the story of the sweet and sour relationship shared between a father and son, questions social conventions and touches one’s heart in the guise of a comedy.

Trailer Link Here

The movie questions social conventions and will make the viewers laugh and cry without getting preachy.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said, “At ZEE5, we believe in collaborating with the finest of directors, actors and storytellers whose vision aligns with ours to tell relatable and entertaining stories. Projapati is one such heart-warming story about the sweet and sour relationship shared between a father and son played by superstars Mithun Chakroborty and Dev respectively. The entertaining family drama performed exceptionally well at the box office and is the third highest grossing Indian Bengali film. Now with its World Digital Premiere on ZEE5, we are sure that it will excite our viewers, make them laugh and cry and tug at their heartstrings”.

Director Avijit Sen said, “I have always believed in creating stories from my observations and experiences. Hence, Projapati has struck a chord with so many viewers and performed so well at the box office. We are elated that it is the highest grossing Bengali film for 2022-2023 with the highest box office collection of 1 crore per day for any Bangla movie released till date. Now with its premiere on ZEE5 on the auspicious occasion of Bengali New Year, I am hoping that viewers who haven’t watched it yet are inclined to watch it as this film is sure to impress with its emotionally rich and endearing story underlined with relatable human emotions and a social commentary. Also, one should watch it for Mithun Chakraborty and Mamata Shankar’s reunion after 46 years and for the loveable father-son chemistry between Mithun Chakraborty and Dev”.

Actor Dev said, “None of us expected this kind of response to the film. We are grateful to the viewers for supporting Projapati and making it a blockbuster hit at the box office. I am hoping that they continue to support us with its digital run as well as this movie deserves a rewatch if watched already and it definitely deserves one chance if not watched so far”.

Get ready to watch Mithun Chakraborty starrer ‘Projapati’ from 14th April only on ZEE5!

For news and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kay Kay Menon As Indian Sherlock Holmes & Ranvir Shorey As Dr Watson? This Indian Adaptation Of The International Epic Crime Thriller Series Gets A Bengali Touch To It – [Reports]

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News