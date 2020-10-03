Keeping the curiosity around Season 2 of Mirzapur higher, Amazon Prime Video has been dropping thrilling promos of the Amazon Original Series. In a new promo, shared by the streaming service on their social media, we see Golu’s departure from the bubbly girl of Season 1 to getting into the revenge mode in Season 2 as she seeks vengeance from Munna Tripathi. With a heart full of anger, Golu is in no mood to spare her rivals.

Advertisement

The much-awaited trailer of Mirzapur Season 2 will be unveiled on 6th October 2020. Starring Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Divyenndu, and Shweta Tripathi in lead roles, Mirzapur is all set to stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video on 23rd October 2020.

Advertisement

The cast of the show also includes Rasika Duggal, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, Isha Talwar, Amit Sial and Anjum Sharma among others. The show has been produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under their banner Excel Media & Entertainment. While the show is directed by Gurmmeet Singh & Mihir Desai, it is created by Puneet Krishna. Executive producers of Mirzapur is Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.

Meanwhile excited fans are creating theories around season 2 of the show before its release. One theory suggests that Rasika Dugal’s Beena Tripathi will also seek revenge in the second instalment. Season 1 of Mirzapur didn’t have a happy ending for a lot of characters including our very own Beena Bhabhi. As per the theory, after the things Bauji did to her and made her do, it’s safe to say that revenge will be on her mind this season.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Last week, actor Pankaj Tripathi gave a little sneak-peak in the world of Mirzapur 2. He dropped an intriguing poster from the much-anticipated web-series. It showcases the grim reality of the city of bloodshed and guns- Mirzapur.

The poster features an open jeep, parked on the pavement, with a number plate that read’ King of Mirzapur’, while the frame captures the view of a dead person, lying on the ground with a pistol in his hand which is shown covered in bloodstains. In the backdrop is the castle of ‘Kaleen’ Bhaiya the master of the city.

Must Read: Bigg Boss 14: Sidharth Shukla To Charge THIS Whopping Amount To Enter The House?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube