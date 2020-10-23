And the D-day has finally arrived! Yes, we are talking about the much-anticipated release of Mirzapur 2. Featuring Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Shweta Tripathi and Ali Fazal in key roles, the second is finally out to create a ‘BHAUKAAL’.

As expected, many have already binge-watched the second season and pouring their reviews on social media. This season is garnering highly positive reviews and is said to be one level up from the last one. But do you know, the one thing which has surprised one and all is, that all the episodes were officially out before its actual time.

Yes, you read that right. Slated to arrive on 23rd October, all episodes of Mirzapur 2 were officially released by Amazon Prime Video, several hours before. As soon as the news broke in, fans created chaos on Twitter and other platforms. While many believed that it could be an intentional move by the makers to surprise fans, others thought it to be mistakenly done. But now, the actual reason is out and it’s the culprit known as piracy.

Unfortunately, Mirzapur 2 became a victim of piracy and was out for illegal viewing much before its actual time. It was leaked on platforms like Telegram and other notorious piracy sites. In order to curb illegal viewing and downloading, the season was officially released before its actual time. While the content from some sites has been removed, there are still other sites on which downloading is available. We wish Amazon Prime Video takes strict action against piracy, as soon as possible.

Don’t be Vishudh Ch*t*ya and enjoy Mirzapur 2 only on Amazon Prime 2 and take a stand against piracy!

Meanwhile, Koimoi got into an exclusive conversation with Shweta Tripathi recently. She was so pumped up and her positive energy totally had us at the first go. But it was her answer to the trolls that won our hearts.

Shweta Tripathi while responding to #BoycottMirzapur2 trolls said, “It doesn’t make a difference to my life. I don’t understand that hashtag. I don’t understand what they are boycotting, why they are boycotting. Nahi dekhna toh mat dekho, dekhna hai toh dekho. Hum kisiko force toh nahi kar sakte na. Humne apna kaam kar dia hai, ab it’s up to the audience. I have full faith in my audience, my followers and I know they are sensible and they will support the right thing.”

