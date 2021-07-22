Advertisement

“Puncch Beat 2” is a series that revolves around the fictitious Rosewood High, which features characters with a certain style quotient. For the same, ace stylist Minar Katarnaware, who has worked for a long in the industry, was on board to style the actors and their respective characters.

Minar has styled a plethora of big television stars like Sakshi Tanwar, Ankita Lokhande, Divyanka Tripathi, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Anjum Fakih and Shraddha Arya. Minar shares his experience on styling the cast of “Puncch Beat 2”.

Talking about styling the cast of Puncch Beat 2, Minar Katarnaware said, “We had to up our game in terms of styling from season one. In the first season, most of the time, the actors were in school uniform. However, in season two they had more casual changes. So, we experimented a lot with their clothes and brought out their character traits through styling. The plus point was all the actors carried their clothes so well, and my job was made very easy because of them.”

Minar Katarnaware also reveals that although the characters were in school uniform for most of the part, their characteristics were shown “through the accessories they wore with the school uniform, the kind of bags they carried and also through hair and makeup”. He also adds, “I picked up most of the styling tips from the actor’s real-life styling sense.”

Minar found Samyuktha Hegde, the latest entrant in the show, to be the most difficult to style. He explains, “Misha (Samyuktha’s character) as a character was sporty yet sexy. Also, she is a fighter in the show. So we had to be very careful not to make her character look tomboyish. We had to balance out her sportiness and bring a lot of oomph in her clothes.”

In the meantime, he felt Niki Walia and Kajol Tyagi were the easiest and fun to style. “Niki Walia is one of those actors who can carry everything so effortlessly that it makes my job as stylist very easy. I loved working with her. On the other hand, styling Lara (Kajol’s character) was a new experiment with every change in her look. I could push my creative limits while styling her. After the first few changes, we both fell into a rhythm with clothes. And it shows in the episodes. She did justice to all her clothes.”

Talking about Priyank Sharma‘s look in Puncch Beat 2, Minar Katarnaware says, “Rahat’s look was named ‘The Zara Man’. That was his reference. Chic, not overly styled but yet makes a statement.” He also reveals that styling Priyank reminded him of Dheeraj Dhoopar, who he has styled for the hit show Kundali Bhagya. “Priyank reminded me of Dheeraj Dhoopar (Actor). Both of them were very involved in the process. They are also open to ideas given by the team and have loads of positive inputs to bring their characters to life on screen.”

“Puncch Beat 2” streams on ALTBalaji.

