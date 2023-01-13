Meri Saas Bhoot Hai actor Vibhav Roy shared the reason for staying away from the TV after his last show in 2015 and what made him make a comeback after being part of mainstream cinema and OTT.

He said: “I never purposefully ignored a certain form of media, whether it was television or an OTT site, so there. I’ve been waiting for good tales and scripts to come my way for all these years, but nothing has truly caught my attention.”

The 34-year-old actor started his career with the show ‘Gustaakh Di’, later he acted in ‘Doli Armaano KI’ and was last seen on ‘Kuch Toh Hai Tere Mere Darmiyaan’ in 2015. After doing several shows he took a break from the small screen and was seen in the movies ‘Padmaavat’ and ‘Lashtam Pashtam’. He also did web series such as ‘Hello Mini’ and others.

Now, the actor is back on TV and joined the cast of ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ and he gives credit to the story for accepting this offer.

As he shared: “The engaging plot of ‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ drew me in, so when I was offered the part, I chose to work on the programme. I previously turned down a part on an attractive OTT platform, but I later decided to work there since I always look for strong stories and compelling characters despite being platform-averse.”The actor says that for him platform hardly matters and more important is to be part of an intriguing plot.

“Working with TV or on OTT both have different and positive experiences, therefore I never have bias. I mentioned before that the characters and plot are always what drive me the most. Working with diverse directors and writers piques my interest. I don’t have a specific preference for a platform,” he concludes.

‘Meri Saas Bhoot Hai’ is all set to start from January 23 on Star Bharat.

