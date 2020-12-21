When The Mandalorian Season 2 finale episode dropped on Disney+ on Friday, fans of the show as well as those of Star Wars were in for a treat. Mark Hamill’s iconic character from the film franchise, Luke Skywalker, made a surprise cameo and viewers across the globe were ecstatic.

Spoiler alert: In the finale episode, a CGI version of Hamill’s Skywalker rescues Mando (Pedro Pascal) and Grogu aka Baby Yoda from The Dark Troopers sent by Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito). Now the actor has tweeted about how he thinks of it as a miracle as spoilers of the same wasn’t out until the episode aired.

After The Mandalorian Season 2 finale episode aired, Mark Hamill, tweeted, “The fact that we were able to keep my involvement a secret for over a year with no leaks is nothing less than a miracle. A real triumph for spoiler-haters everywhere! <#LooseLipsSinkStarships #STFU.”

The fact that we were able to keep my involvement a secret for over a year with no leaks is nothing less than a miracle. A real triumph for spoiler-haters everywhere!#LooseLipsSinkStarships #STFU pic.twitter.com/TOBqlXYyHN — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 19, 2020 Advertisement

Mark Hamill has received a ton of responses to his tweets. Some of the replies include, “I have so many questions!!!!! Is grogu dead? Since there’s no mention of him in the last films? Are they resetting their universe with your involvement in grogu’s training?” Another user wrote, “I was about to binge-watch season two, and I’ve managed to stay spoiler-free for the duration it was broadcast, and now I know you’re in it. Cheers from a spoiler-hater!”

Expressing their excitement on seeing Mark’s character in The Mandalorian Season 2 finale a user wrote, “I screamed, Mark. I HUGGED my pillow and screamed. I felt like I’d waited 35 years to see that scene. I wanted to cry and laugh and celebrate and it was perfect. Thank you for being so much a part of our lives that this moment meant so much to so many of us.” Another tweeted, “the moment i saw the x-wing, i thought it might be you. The moment i saw the saber i was a bit more certain. The moment i saw the hand i knew. It was a great nerdout moment. Like … could it be? COULD IT? it was great :D”

Another fan commented, “You made me feel like an absolute kid again and I can’t thank you enough Mr. Hamill! Made this whole hard week worth it! Thank you so much for being in #TheMandalorian!”

Mark Hamill has reprised his Luke Skywalker character in six Star Wars films – A New Hope (1977), The Empire Strikes Back (1980), Return of the Jedi (1983), The Force Awakens (2015), The Last Jedi (2017) and The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

What was your reaction to seeing Mark Hamill’s Luke Skywalker in the finale episode?

