Actress Wamiqa Gabbi, who will next be seen in the Netflix original series called ‘Mai’, broke down on the sets while shooting for an intense scene. She spoke about how the scene took a toll on her and the director had to come and check on her.

Wamiqa Gabbi says, “I broke down on the sets yesterday while shooting for an intense scene. When the director said cut, he was surprised to see me crying and came running to check on me. I don’t know whether it was exhaustion of the past many months or simply my emotions (getting the better of me), but I couldn’t stop crying.

Wamiqa Gabbi added: “I feel that some films and scenes just leave an extremely deep impact on you and this was definitely one of them. But then again, such scripts are equally important for the audience as they show the hardcore reality, they help educate us of what we don’t know and hopefully create a much larger impact in the long run as well.”

Other than Wamiqa Gabbi ‘Mai’ also stars Sakshi Tanwar, Seema Bhargava and Raima Sen. The crime thriller is all set for a release on April 15.

Wamiqa’s most recent release is the Punjabi film ‘Galwakdi’ starring Tarsem Singh Jassar, B.N. Sharma and Noreen Khan.

She will next be seen in the web series ‘Modern Love‘.

