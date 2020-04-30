Mahhi Vij On Shehnaaz Gill: “When She Cried On Bigg Boss 13, I Also Started Crying”

Mahhi Vij and her husband and host Jay Bhanushali were ardent supporters of the Punjab Ki Katrina Kaif, Shehnaaz Gill during her stint in Bigg Boss 13. While Mahhi had never met Shehnaaz before she became a huge fan of hers by simply watching her on the show.

Right from coming on special episodes of BB 13 to support Shehnaaz to sharing her adorable videos with her daughter, Mahhi Vij has made her admiration and affection towards Gill blatantly clear. But if that were not enough Mahhi has in an interview opened up on the intensity of her attachment to Gill.

Speaking to ETimes, Mahhi Vij has been quoted saying, “I think not just me, the entire country fell in love with her. Bigg Boss season 13 has been super hit and this is the first time when each contestant had their supporter and had a connection with people outside. I loved Shehnaz and really liked her in the show. In fact, when she cried on the show, I also started crying with her. I can’t explain the bond as I don’t have words to express it. I really like the girl. I like her brother and they are like family to me. I think Jay and I both were kind of supporting her together.”

Well, not just Mahhi Vij, hubby Jay too began to be attracted to Shehnaaz’s fun-loving nature. While Jay said that at first Mahhi’s attachment towards the BB13 contestant did bother him, but when he eventually met her, he too began liking Shehnaaz for the person that she is.

Mahhi Vij had posted a couple of very cute pictures of Shehnaaz Gill when the latter had visited her at the hospital right after childbirth. Check them out here:





