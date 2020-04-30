Rishi Kapoor’s VIDEO From Hospital Bed Before Demise Goes Viral, Watch

Rishi Kapoor was one of the legendary actors who will remain irreplaceable in our hearts as well as the cinema world. He passed away today morning at 8:45 AM after being struggling with his battle against leukemia for almost 2 years. Now, a video of the veteran actor on his hospital bed is going viral. Below is all you need to know.

The viral video which has got millions in tears witnesses a doctor singing a melodious song to Rishi Kapoor, who is resting on the hospital bed. Upon hearing the song, the late actor gave him a lot of blessings with a smile, asking him to put a lot of hard work and the results will naturally follow by. While it remains unknown to how long the video had been taken before his demise, this probably will be the last still of the Kapoor & Sons actor that we will witness.

Rishi in the video could be heard saying, “Arey waah! Very good (as he wiped his eyes with a handkerchief). Mera ashirwaad tumhare upar hai, bohot tarakki karo, saflta prapt karo. Dekho, shohrat, naam – ye sab aata hai mehnat ke baad. Jab tak mehnat aur thodi kismet saath degi, apne aap sab ho jayega”

Check out Rishi Kapoor’s last video below:

The actor is said to be cremated at Marine Lines, at a crematorium near the hospital. Pictures of close family and friends including Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Armaan Jain, Abhishek Bachchan amongst others have surfaced the internet.

However, Rishi Kapoor’s daughter, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, is stuck in Delhi amid lockdown and will not be able to attend her beloved father’s funeral. The government has however allowed her to travel amid lockdown and she will reportedly reach Mumbai tomorrow.

