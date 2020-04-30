While the world was coming to terms of one of global cinema’s finest actors, Irrfan Khan, we woke up to yet another startling news, that was the demise of yet another gem, Rishi Kapoor.

With friends, family and industry folks pouring in their condolences for the demise of one of Indian Cinema’s Royal Family member’s demise, the Mumbai Police too has shared their condolences on Rishi Kapoor’s death.

Taking to their official Twitter handle, the Mumbai Police’s post for Rishi Kapoor reads, “Om Shanti Om! Shanti Shanti Om! You shall forever remain ‘Not Out’ in our hearts. #RIPRishiKapoor.” With a black and yellow shaded image of Kapoor, there was another line from his popular song “Hoga Tumse Pyara Kaun?” from the film Zamaane Ko Dikhana Hai.

'Om Shanti Om! Shanti Shanti Om!' You shall forever remain ‘Not Out’ in our hearts. #RIPRishiKapoor pic.twitter.com/j8l89WTLVA — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) April 30, 2020

For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last today at the age of 67. The Bobby actor fought a long battle with cancer since 2018. While his stay in New York for treatment, Rishi Kapoor was visited by several industry insiders who wished him a speedy recovery and prayed for his good health.

Rishi Kapoor was survived by wife and former actress Neetu Kapoor, celebrity son Ranbir Kapoor and daughter Riddhima Kapoor. The actor’s last rites will be performed at the Chandanwadi crematorium in Kalbadevi today.

Meanwhile, Neetu Kapoor took to her official social media handle to release a statement on Rishi Kapoor’s demise on behalf of the entire Kapoor family. An excerpt of which read, “Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.”

Well, the Indian and Global cinema world has certainly lost two very fine gems in a span of just 24 hours. #RIP Irrfan Khan #RIP Rishi Kapoor.

