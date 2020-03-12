Mahhi Vij Goes To Police Station Against Troll Who Threatens To R*pe Her Mother, Says “Will F**k Your Happiness”

Mahhi Vij’s husband Jay Bhanushali recently got into an argument with Paras Chhabra on the TV Show ‘Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, after which some netizens started trolling the couple for sharing their views on the show. Jay didn’t like a statement which Paras made on a girl in the show. Paras had said that the girl gave him depression. Jay slammed Paras for making such remarks, which didn’t go down well with the latter’s fans.

The things got exaggerated to a level that Mahhi Vij got furious when a troll dragged her daughter into the conversation. Mahhi replied strongly and said, “Don’t get my daughter in between hai dum toh aao samne warna bhokna bandh karo.shame on u people shame on ur family for producing such bad souls”.

In a recent interview with Spotboye, when she was asked what exactly instigated her extreme anger, she said that the troll not only attacked her daughter but also threatened to r*pe her mother.

Mahhi then threatened the troll and challenged him to meet her at Oshiwara Police station.

Talking about same, the actress stated – “I went to Oshiwara police station and waited for this unnamed coward for an hour or so. Of course, he didn’t turn up. What’s more? He even deleted the tweet where he spoke about my mother and along with that all other tweets where he trolled me. I couldn’t complain to the cyber cell as by then he had deleted everything.”

Mahhi who was extremely angry with the troll, concluded by saying, “If you’ll attack my daughter or mother, I will f**k your happiness.”

This incident would turn out to be a lesson for trolls, to never cross the limit by bringing families of celebrities into their abusive views because some celebrities know how to combat it.

