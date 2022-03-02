Actor Sohum Shah has been doing distinct roles but he says the one character that shall remain close to his heart is Bheema Bharti from ‘Maharani’ Season 1.

Sohum says: “As mentioned earlier, Bheema Bharti has been a game changer for me. It’s a larger than life character who is known for his on-screen persona, aura and impactful dialogues.”

“Since I hail from a small town, I have grown up watching such characters in movies. So I have lived my dream of playing such interesting roles on screen with Bheema,” adds actor Sohum Shah who is known for his projects such as ‘Tumbbad’, ‘Ship of Theseus’, ‘Talvar’ and many more.

Sohum Shah has been shooting for ‘Maharani 2‘ in different locations. Besides ‘Maharani 2’ the actor also has Reema Kagti’s ‘Fallen’ in the pipeline.

Sohum Shah’s previous film “Ship Of Theseus” released eight years ago on this day. The producer-actor says the acclaimed film gave him confidence that he could be an outsider and still leave a cultural impact.

The film, which hit screens on July 19 in 2013, featured and was co-produced by Sohum Shah. The film explored questions of identity, justice, beauty, meaning and death through stories of an experimental photographer played by Aida El-Kashef, an ailing monk played by Neeraj Kabi and an enterprising stockbroker played by Sohum.

“Ship Of Theseus is a very important film in my resume, both as a producer and an actor. The unprecedented success and acclaim it received, laid the foundation for Tumbbad. It gave me the confidence that I could be an outsider and still leave a cultural impact,” Sohum Shah said.

Sohum Shah added that it was his first attempt at “carving a very specific identity” for himself and “for that it will always be special. Besides, I found life long friends while making it, which counts above all else”.

