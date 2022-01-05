Actor-producer Sohum Shah, who is known for films like ‘Ship of Theseus’ and ‘Tumbbad’, has kickstarted 2022 on a working note. The actor recently shared a picture from his prosthetics session.

Taking to his Instagram, he posted a picture with a blue face mask on and hilariously commented on him going through Monday blues. The actor wrote in the caption, “I’m literally having Monday blues. Guess.”

Sohum added in the caption, “P.S. Thrilled to be back in the actor producers chair for another film for @sohumshahfilms with @adeshprasad! #ComingSoon”

Actor Gulshan Devaiah pulled his leg as he commented under the picture, “What’s the name of this facial?”

Sohum, who won the National Award for his work in ‘Ship of Theseus‘, shot to fame after the release of the 2018 mythological horror film ‘Tumbbad’, which was directed by Rahi Anil Barve. The film, which blended the elements of horror and fantasy, was loved by the audience and critics alike.

Previously, Sohum Shah had opened up about the impact of Ship Of Theseus in his career. “Ship Of Theseus is a very important film in my resume, both as a producer and an actor. The unprecedented success and acclaim it received, laid the foundation for Tumbbad. It gave me the confidence that I could be an outsider and still leave a cultural impact”, he said.

Sohum Shah added that it was his first attempt at “carving a very specific identity” for himself and further said, “for that it will always be special. Besides, I found life long friends while making it, which counts above all else”.

