After a long wait, Lucifer fans can take a sigh of relief and increase their level of excitement. The release date of season 5 starring Tom Ellis is out. Earlier, Netflix had shared a promo but later deleted it due to reasons unknown. Well, now they have confirmed the release date of the popular crime drama in August.

“Set a reminder because S5 part 1 of Lucifer arrives 21 August,” a post on Netflix UK’s Instagram page read. Created by Tom Kapinos, along with Tom Ellis, the series also stars Lauren German, D.B Woodside and Lesley-Ann Brandt in the lead roles.

Well, that wasn’t the entire surprise. Yesterday, they even made a big announcement about the sixth season. On their official Instagram page, they shared a promo regarding the same. The caption reads, “the devil made us do it. 😈 #lucifer will return for a sixth and final season. like, FINAL final.”

The show follows Lucifer (Ellis) who is bored as the Lord of Hell. He resigns his throne and abandons his kingdom for Los Angeles, where he starts helping the LAPD — especifically detective Chloe Decker (Lauren German), reports deadline.com.

Are you excited for the 5th as well as 6th season? Let us know in the comments below.

