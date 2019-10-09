Little Things 3 Trailer OUT: Mithila Palkar & Dhruv Sehgal To Give Us A Taste Of Long Distance Relationship

The trailer of Hindi web series ‘Little Things 3‘ dropped today. The series stars Mithila Palkar and Dhruv Sehgal in the lead roles. The series is loved for how it adorably portrays the life of couples and their relationship.

After the success of Little Things 2, the makers surprised everyone with the third season. If the second season wasn’t enough of a rollercoaster ride of emotions, well the third part has more of it. In the trailer, Dhruv and Kavya have to experience what it feels like to be in a long-distance relationship.

Dhruv takes a job for which he has to move out to another city. While the couple is hopeful nothing will change between them, Dhruv’s priorities changes. He’s completely engrossed in his work and new colleagues and thus, he hardly manages time to stay in touch with his girlfriend, Kavya.

On the other hand, Kavya, who is heartbroken with the distance in a literal sense with Dhruv, finds her happiness somewhere else. The trailer has some cute messages that appear in between which reads – “Distance makes the heart grow fonder”, “Distance makes the heart wonder” and “Distance makes the heart wander”.

Watch the trailer below:

Just like season 2, Little Things 3 will be streaming on Netflix from November 9, 2019. The first season aired on Pocket Aces’ channel Dice Media on YouTube in 2016. Later, the rights of the web series were purchased by Netflix in 2018.

Did you like the trailer of Little Things 3? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

