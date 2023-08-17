Actor Ravie Dubey, who is gearing up for his upcoming streaming series ‘Lakhan Leela Bhargava’, spoke about a 28-minute long monologue in the series which he shot in a single take.

Set in Allahabad, this heartwarming legal drama follows the life of Lakhan, a young lawyer defying the odds to succeed in his city. Born in complex circumstances, Lakhan becomes a symbol of resilience, adaptability, and audacity.

The series also stars Sanvikaa Singh, Akshay Joshi, Saad Bilgrami, Bhuvnesh Mann, Ariah Agarwal, and Aradhana Sharma.

Sharing the insight, Ravie Dubey said: “As an actor, it’s our constant responsibility to push boundaries and deliver unique and engaging content to the audience. This 28-minute single-shot monologue was an exciting opportunity. We realised it was a winner that could set a precedent. We worked on the script overnight on the sets after our shift and shot it the next day in one take. Being a courtroom drama, the setting provided an opportunity to attempt something like this.”

The actor essays the role of a lawyer in the series.

Ravie further mentioned: “I’m pleased to report that it went wonderfully well, and we can confidently say that this is among the world’s longest single-shot monologues. This sequence adds gravitas that enhances the impact of the show and creates a valuable asset we will cherish for a lifetime.”

Produced by Sumeet Chaudhry, Kewal Sethi, and Saurabh Tewari, directed by Abhijit Das and Abhay Chhabra, the series will be available to stream on JioCinema from August 21.

