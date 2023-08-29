Television show ‘Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho’, starring Manish Raisinghan, Priyanka Dhavale, Shahmir Khan and Karan Khanna after running for over 200 episodes, has wrapped up and is all set to go off air, confirms producer Suhail Zaidi.

Zaidi said: “The team has wrapped up shooting for the show and we are sad that our show is going off air. It has been a beautiful journey. I’m grateful to my team and actors associated with the project.”

The Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho actor also revealed about venturing into OTT platform. “I’m happy and thankful to our audience who helped us to air more than 200 episodes successfully. I’m committed to them and hopefully very soon we will come up with a new show with a new story to entertain them to the best of my capacities.”

“Currently we are on an advanced stage of preparation for one costume drama, which is going to be telecast on a renowned OTT platform. Apart from that an intense research is being carried out by my creative team for a new crime based show.”

Kyunkii Tum Hi Ho, which premiered in December, 2022, tells the tale of a young, beautiful and carefree woman named Kavya Sharma who loves her childhood friend, Ayushmaan Bhargav and believes they are made for each other. However, a wealthy individual, Karan Pratapsingh enters her life and brings about a dilemma.

