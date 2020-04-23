Celebrated journalist and news anchor Arnab Goswami sent shock waves across the nation when he claimed that a few Congress Yuva workers attacked him and his wife. While several celebrities have reacted to Goswami’s claims, the latest to join the list is Sacred Games fame, Kubbra Sait.

Kubbra, who is known to be someone who does not mince her words and opinion, has in a bold move mocked Arnab for his claims. The actress took to her official Twitter handle and wrote a post that read, “Yeh journalist hai ya roadies ka host? His “guards” make better interrogators than the police. I mean why do we need law when we have you passing the verdict? It deeply saddens me, that I’ve said good things about you to introduce you on stage, you didn’t deserve any kind words (sic).”

Kubbra tagged Arnab Goswami’s post in her message, making it loud and clear what she feels about the journalist’s stand. While several other celebs like Anupam Kher and Madhur Bhandarkar have condemned the attacks on Arnab, there are many who are sharing Kubbra’s opinion too.

For those of you living under the rock, it all began after Arnab Goswami accused Sonia Gandhi and the Congress party of orchestrating the Palghar Mob-Lynching accident that took place in Mumbai a few days ago. Arban was quoted saying on National TV, “I would like to ask the country, would the country had remained silent if Maulvis or Christian Padres would have been targeted the way Hindu saints were? Would Italy’s Antonia Maino (Sonia Gandhi) have remained silent then? I would like to tell you, if the victims had been Christian padres, Sonia Gandhi, who had come from Rome, would not have remained silent on the issue.”

Reports also suggest that Arnab has filed an official FIR against the Congress Youth Party.

Several actors have slammed the journalist for trivializing the issue and spreading communal hatred. Do let us know what you think of Kubbra’s stand on Arnab Goswami’s post.

