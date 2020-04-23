Following Backlash, Deepika Padukone’s Live Chat With WHO Chief Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus Put On Hold

Deepika Padukone has is many ways been the torchbearer for highlighting mental health issues in Bollywood. The world is currently dealing with a never seen before the crisis, but the primary focus is still on the economic setbacks faced due to the pandemic COVID-19. But among the many voices that have raised the mental health concerns faced by people during these days, Deepika’s was the loudest.

The Chhapaak actress had in fact taken to her social media handle to announce a discussion about the same with World Health Organization (WHO) director-general Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Deepika had shared a post that reveals that in order to bring to light and tackle the issue of Mental Health amid these stressful days of the Lockdown, she will be having a virtual chat with Dr. Tedros.

But the chat seems to be jinxed for several reasons. After facing severe backlash for her initiative, with people calling out the WHO chief for hiding the important details about COVID-19 and warning the actress to not collaborate with him, Deepika has now taken to her official Instagram handle to announce that the chat with the WHO Chief has been indefinitely put on hold.

Deepika’s post read, “I regret to inform, you that due to unforeseen and highly unavoidable circumstances, the conversation ‘Prioritising mental health during the pandemic and beyond’ between Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Director General, WHO and I, scheduled for April 23, 2020 has been put on hold until further notice.”

The note further read, “Having said that, mental health is a very real and valid aspect of this pandemic; one that I hope we prioritise and nurture through these unusual time and beyond.”

Check out her post here:

Well, this certainly is a huge opportunity lost not just for Deepika but for millions who are battling with several mental health issues like Depression and anxiety amid such testing times.

