Krushna Abhishek On Missing From Govinda’s The Kapil Sharma Show Episode: “Was Told Sunita Didn’t Want Me To Be A Part”

The family feud between Krushna Abhishek and his uncle Govinda and wife Sunita is far from over. And the family just proved it when Krushna Abhishek did not appear on stage for as long as Govinda and Sunita were present on The Kapil Sharma Show.

And now, finally revealing why was he missing from the scene, Krushna has said, “I was told by the team that Sunita didn’t want me to be a part of the segment featuring them. So, I appeared in a gig before their entry. It was sad and shocking, as my character (Sapna) is an integral part of the show. However, I chose not to create a ruckus because it was Narmada’s big day, and they had come to promote her album. If I could do this for my sister being the older brother, I expected the same from my elders. It’s so sad that while Chi Chi mama (Govinda) doesn’t want us to fight or talk about our issues in public, something like this has happened.”

Further speaking to Bombay Times, the much loved comedian further said, “Chi Chi mama and I patched up six months ago. I have been to his house a couple of times to meet him, and we are in touch. In fact, I met him in Dubai 20 days ago and he had asked me to mend ties with mami, but she still seems upset. I am what I am because of years of hard work. Yes, mama helped us when we were young, but we never sought help from him for work. Had that been the case, I would have featured in several films by now. Chi Chi mama has been a superstar and could have pulled a few strings if we had asked for his help.”

For the unreserved, the spat between the families started after Krushna put out a certain tweet on his social media hande that was about “people who dance for money.” While Sunita took the message as an insult to her and severed all her ties with Krushna and his wife Kashmira, Krushna has time and again cleared his stand saying that the tweet was for his sister Aarti Singh, who is currently in the Bigg Boss house!

