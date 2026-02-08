Kritika Kamra and Gaurav Kapur have stayed in the news ever since they made their relationship official. What began as a pleasant surprise for fans has now turned into steady buzz around their personal life. The latest chatter suggests the couple might be ready to take their relationship a step further, with wedding rumors gaining momentum. Fresh speculation now suggests that wedding bells may ring in 2026.

Fans Loving Their Public Appearances

Ever since they went official, Kritika and Gaurav have been spotted together at several events and social gatherings. Their easy comfort around each other has not gone unnoticed. Fans and netizens have been quick to point out how natural the duo looks, often praising their chemistry and calm presence whenever they step out together. Their chemistry has sparked widespread admiration, with fans closely following every new sighting and interaction.

2026 Wedding Plans Doing The Rounds

Adding fuel to the excitement is growing chatter that the couple could be planning to take their relationship to the next level in 2026. While neither Kritika nor Gaurav has confirmed or addressed the rumors, industry buzz suggests the couple may be eyeing late March or early April for the big day.

It is also being said that early planning has already begun, with both trying to align their busy schedules. Despite the growing speculation, Kritika and Gaurav have chosen to stay silent on the matter. The two are known to keep their personal lives private, which has only added to the curiosity surrounding their next big move.

Kritika & Gaurav’s Strong Career Phase

On the work front, both are enjoying a steady run. Kritika continues to pick interesting projects across films and OTT platforms, while Gaurav remains a popular face as an anchor and actor. For now, fans are watching closely, waiting to see if the 2026 wedding buzz turns into official news.

