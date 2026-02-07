One year after the resounding success of Mrs, its creative minds are coming together once again. Producer Harman Baweja and director Arati Kadav have confirmed their reunion for a brand-new project, marking the next chapter of a collaboration that made a lasting impression.

The announcement comes on the film’s first anniversary, with both Harman Baweja and Kadav sharing the update on social media. The timing feels fitting, as Mrs continues to be discussed for its themes and storytelling even a year after its release.

Why Mrs Still Matters

Directed by Arati Kadav and led by Sanya Malhotra, Mrs was the North Indian adaptation of the Malayalam cult classic The Great Indian Kitchen. The film stood out for its quiet yet powerful portrayal of everyday patriarchy, focusing on the gradual loss of identity rather than dramatic confrontations. Cultural elements like Karwa Chauth were woven in naturally, grounding the story in a familiar setting.

The film earned strong critical appreciation, and Malhotra’s performance went on to win multiple awards. It also helped establish Harman Baweja as a producer invested in content-driven cinema, with his involvement extending to co-writing the project as well.

What’s Next for Baweja Studios

The reunion also comes at a busy time for Baweja Studios. Harman Baweja’s recent project Haq has been gaining attention, while several upcoming films are lined up, including Dil Ka Darwaza Kholo Na Darling, Captain India, and Boy From Andaman. With this renewed collaboration, expectations are already building for what the Mrs. team brings next.

Advertisement

For more such updates, check out Bollywood News

Must Read: Main Hoon Na 2: Is Shah Rukh Khan Set For A Double Role In His Reunion With Farah Khan?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News