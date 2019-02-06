Koffee With Karan is widely known for controversies but this time, things have reached far beyond the red line and Karan Johar himself along with guests Hardik Pandya & KL Rahul have become the prey of it. After inappropriate comments that both cricketers made on the couch this season, it got them suspended by BCCI, and there now seems to be legal trouble revolving around!

According to a report by a leading news agency, ANI, a case has been registered in Rajasthan against the film-maker as well as the sensational cricketers for their comments which offended the viewers and several celebrities including Virat Kohli & Harbhajan Singh went on to condemn the act.

Rajasthan: Case registered against Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul & Karan Johar in Jodhpur for comments made during Johar’s talk show in December last year. pic.twitter.com/eC19D3jxoP — ANI (@ANI) February 6, 2019

In the episode which was showcased back in December last year, Hardik made statements about women, including how he makes his first move in a club and how there are days when he comes home and tells his parents that he’s ‘done it’. The rage of it reached a level that even Hotstar had to remove the episode from their platform.

BCCI had earlier suspended the cricketers from the for the Australia ODI series and one New Zealand ODI. However, the ban was lifted after two weeks and they resumed to play.

Moreover, KJo who expressed guilt in media interviews for whatever happened has now been roped in the legal trouble. Many blamed him for airing the episode, to which he clarified in a conversation with ET Now saying, “The show Koffee With Karan is entirely run by woman, I’m the only man there. None of them came up. Some thought he was wild, he was crazy, he’s crack, he’s mad. They said he’s funny. No one came and told me it was inappropriate, maybe you should reflect on it.”

Only time will tell what holds in fate for the three in future, but for now, things definitely aren’t going well!

