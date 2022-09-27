Koffee With Karan 7 Finale Promo: Social Sensation Tanmay Bhatt, Kusha Kapila, Niharika & Danish Sait To Quiz Karan Johar – Watch

Roles will be reversed as filmmaker Karan Johar, who hosts the popular talk show ‘Koffee With Karan’, will be seen quizzed on the season’s finale by stand up comics and social media sensations.

Tanmay Bhatt, Danish Sait, Kusha Kapila and Niharika N.M. get together to judge the ‘Koffee With Karan Awards’ while dishing out a hilarious episode of laughter, fun and explosive behind-the-scene secrets of the season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Koffee With Karan 7, Kusha, Tanmay, Danish and Niharika, collectively ask him about his ex, whether he is he famous, or is he someone they know.

Karan couldn’t stop himself from saying on Koffee With Karan 7: “Oh my god! I have never been so stressed on my own show! I can literally feel beads of sweat roll down!”

However, being a pro in the game of questioning, the host managed to wiggle out of the firing without taking a name.

‘Koffee With Karan Season 7′ airs on Disney+ Hotstar.

Must Read: Koffee With Karan 7: Kriti Sanon Reveals Being Rejected After Auditioning For Alia Bhatt’s Role In SOTY, You Can’t Afford To Miss Tiger Shroff & Karan Johar’s Reaction

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram